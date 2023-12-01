Cocaine Worth Rs 220 Cr Seized At Paradip Port

Bhubaneswar: Based on intelligence that a few suspected packets, likely to be Narcotics drugs are concealed in a Panama registered Ship, namely, MV Debi berthed at Paradip International Cargo Terminal in Odisha, that had arrived from Gresik port, Indonesia in ballast, the Customs officers of the Bhubaneswar Customs (preventive) Commissionerate searched the ship in the wee hours of Friday.

During the search, a total of 22 packets (wrapped and affixed with magnet) were recovered from the cranes of the ship containing a hardened but brittle white substance suspected to be narcotic drugs.

Initial testing by the Special Intelligence and Investigation (SIIB) team of the Bhubaneswar Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate revealed that the substance is possibly Cocaine, a narcotic drug under the NDPS Act 1985. A total of 22 kg of such drugs valued at around Rs. 220 cr in the international grey market was recovered.

All the crew members working onboard the ship are from Vietnam. The ship is registered in Panama and is operated by the Asia Pacific Shipping Co. Ltd. The suspected ship is having its last port of call from Gresik Port, Indonesia and is destined for Denmark.

The suspected cocaine samples are to be sent to a laboratory to ascertain the exact nature and chemical composition of the goods. Further rummaging and searching of the ship with the help of sniffer dogs is underway. The search is expected to be over by 02.12.2023.