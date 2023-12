Two students critical due to electrocution in Balasore

Balasore: Two ninth-class students sustained serious injuries as they came in contact with an 11 KV electric wire in Balasore district on Saturday.

According to the reports, the two students suffered electric shock while playing inside the Sabira High School campus. They reportedly touched the 11KV wire on the ground.

They were immediately rescued and rushed to Soro Hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited.