VP Jagdeep Dhankhar to Visit Iran for Ebrahim Raisi’s Funeral

New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice President of India will visit Teheran to attend the funeral of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, his foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other officials who were killed in a helicopter crash, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday.

“Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar will pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on 22 May 2024 to attend official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of H.E. President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, H.E. Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials in an unfortunate helicopter crash on 19 May 2024,” the MEA said in an official press release.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed their condolences to the government and people of Iran.

“External Affairs Minister visited the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi on May 21 to convey India’s condolences on the tragic loss,” the release stated.

Remembering the Iranian leaders, MEA Jaishankar, termed them as “friends of India” and wrote on X, “Government of India stands in solidarity with the people of Iran at this very difficult time”.

Visited the Embassy of Iran in Delhi today to convey our deepest condolences on the tragic passing away of President Ebrahim Raisi and my colleague, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. They will always be remembered as friends of India who contributed immensely to the… pic.twitter.com/twLg2OXoFq — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) May 21, 2024

In a post on social media platform X on Monday, PM Modi condoled the demise of the Iranian President,

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” PM Modi tweeted.

India is observing a day of national mourning on May 21, Tuesday across the nation.