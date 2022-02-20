President Kovind Leaves For Visakhapatnam For ‘Fleet Review’ As 2-Day Odisha Visit Concludes

Bhubaneswar: President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has left for Visakhapatnam through Special Indian Air Force Flight as his two-day visit to Odisha concluded on Sunday afternoon.

The President accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind- the first lady of the country, his daughter, and other delegates arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport at 4.25 PM and left for Visakhapatnam through Special Indian Air Force Flight at 4.35 PM.

Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal, Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi, Khordha Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, and other Senior Officials were present at the BPI airport to see off the President.

During his two-day Odisha visit, the President and his family members visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and paid obeisance to the Holy Trinity on Saturday evening. Today, the President inaugurates the three-year-long celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Srimad Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, the founder of Gaudiya Math and Mission in Puri.

President Kovind will witness the Fleet Review and Flypast at Visakhapatnam tomorrow. The President of India as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces reviews the Indian Naval Fleet once in his/her term as part of the ‘President’s Fleet Review’.