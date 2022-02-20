Two Detained for Decamping with Ballot Papers in Kandhamal’s Khajuripada

Phulbani: Two persons have been detained by the police for allegedly decamping with ballot papers from Booth No. 5 at Dalpada Upper Primary School in Dalapada Panchayat under Khajuripada block of Kandhamal district during the third phase of rural polls.

According to reports, out of 190 voters enlisted in the booth, 143 had already cast votes throughout Sunday and only five people were in the queue to exercise their franchise.

In the meantime, some miscreants barged into the booth, snatched the ballot papers from the presiding officer, and fled the spot. It is said that they tore the ballot papers.

On intimation, Kandhamal SDPO and Khajuriapada IIC reached the spot and apprehended two accused persons following an investigation. However, no arrests were made till the last report came in.