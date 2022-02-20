Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 ve+ cases drops to 39; another 925 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 80 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 80 COVID-19 positive cases 10 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 70 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 945 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,011 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,978 are active cases while 152,831 persons have recovered and 1181 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

