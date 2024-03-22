President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Grief On The Demise Of Politician Damodar Rout

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief on the death of senior BJD leader Damodar Rout, said reliable reports on Friday.

According to a X post on the official handle of the President of India, the President expresses grief and said, “Saddened by the demise of veteran leader Shri Damodar Rout who served as minister several times in Odisha Government. Shri Rout’s contribution to the progress of Odisha and the country will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family members and followers.”

Earlier today, the Chief Minister of Odisha paid his last respect to the leader via his official X handle. The X post translates as follows, “I am saddened to learn about the demise of senior Biju Janata Party leader and former minister Damodar Raut. This is an irreparable loss in Odisha politics. His work for the service and betterment of the people will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members.”