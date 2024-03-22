Khutti By Diljit Dosanjh And Saweetie Out Now

Mumbai: Actor and musician Diljit Dosanjh has released his new collaboration titled Khutti with American rapper Saweetie.

The combination of Dosanjh’s Punjabi beats and Saweetie’s blend of classic and modern hip hop has fans both excited and intrigued.

This is not the first time Dosanjh is collaborating with an international artist; he released Hass Hass with Australian singer Sia, then joined Ed Sheeran on stage recently in Mumbai and performed his hit track Lover together. Dosanjh has also worked on a Punjabi-Spanish crossover track titled Palpita with Colombian singer Camilo.

The 39-year-old singer has been credited as putting Punjabi music on the map when he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella in 2023. He performed fan favourites including Lover, Born To Shine, and Proper Patola during his set.