Car Dashes Into Divider In Puri, Two Critical

Puri: At least two persons sustained critical injuries as the car they were travelling in crashed into a roadside divider near Talaantia road under Nimapada tehsil in puri district.

As per reports, the road mishap occurred when the car driver lost control over the wheels of the vehicle and rammed into the divider. As a result, the two were seriously injured.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital. later they were shifted to Bhubaneswar as their condition deteriorated. Police on intimation rushed the spot and launched an investigation.