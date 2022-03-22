Portronics Talk One Portable Wireless Conference Speaker With 2,600mAh Battery Launched In India

New Delhi: Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker has been launched in India. It features three omnidirectional microphones, which the company claims offer 360-degree voice pickup and cancellation of background noises. Portronics Talk One offer Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The battery of the audio device is said to deliver up to 10 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Portronics Talk One price in India, availability

Portronics‘ new device has been launched for Rs 14,999. However, the brand is giving the Talk One portable wireless conference speaker at an introductory price of Rs 8,999. The speaker will be available for purchase via Portronics.com, Amazon, and other online, offline stores. Also Read – Portronics wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,499

Portronics Talk One specifications, features

As far as specs are concerned, the new wireless speaker from Portronics gets three omnidirectional microphones that are claimed to offer ‘360-degree voice coverage’ with a maximum coverage distance of 5 meters. The device also features ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) which is meant to reduce ambient noise.

Specifically tuned for voice communications, the microphones are said to pick up and send most of the voices that pass through the channels. It is powered by a CSR Qualcomm chipset. Portronics Talk One also has touch control buttons that allow controlling music, receiving or rejecting calls just with a few taps.

As for runtime, the device packs a 2,600mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to ten hours of music playback and up to 12 hours of talk time on a single charge.