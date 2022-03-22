Bhakarwadi
Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Delicious Bhakarwadi

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Bhakarwadi is a delicious sweet and spicy crispy Maharashtrian snack that is made with refined and gram flour dough spiral filled with a sweet-spicy mixture. Let’s take a look.

INGREDIENTS

For dough:

  • 1 cup maida / plain flour
  • 2 tbsp besan/gram flour
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • pinch hing / asafoetida
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp oil (hot)
  • water for kneading
  • for masala powder:
  • ¼ cup dry coconut (sliced)
  • 1 tsp cumin/jeera
  • 1 tsp coriander seeds
  • 1 tsp fennel / saunf
  • 2 tsp sesame / til
  • 1 tsp poppy seeds/khus khus
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
  • Pinch hing / asafoetida
  • ½ tsp amchur / dry mango powder
  • 2 tsp sugar
  • ½ tsp salt

Other ingredients:

  • 2 tsp tamarind chutney
  • Water (for greasing)
  • Oil ( for frying)

INSTRUCTIONS

Dough preparation:

  1. Firstly, in a large bowl take 1 cup maida and 2 tbsp besan.
  2. Add ¼ tsp turmeric, pinch hing and ½ tsp salt. mix well.
  3. Now pour 2 tbsp hot oil and mix well.
  4. Crumble and mix well making sure the flour is moist and holds shape when pressed between fist.
  5. Add water as required and knead to a smooth and tight dough.
  6. Grease the dough with a tsp of oil. cover and rest for 20 minutes.

Masala stuffing preparation:

  1. Firstly, in a small blender take ¼ cup dry coconut. you can also use desiccated coconut.
  2. Add 1 tsp cumin, 1 tsp coriander seeds, 1 tsp fennel, 2 tsp sesame and 1 tsp poppy seeds.
  3. Further add ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chilli powder, pinch hing, ½ tsp aamchur, 2 tsp sugar and ½ tsp salt.
  4. Blend to slightly coarse powder without adding any water. keep aside.

Preparing bhakarwadi:

  1. Firstly, knead the dough slightly and pinch a large ball of dough. flatten them as you do with chapati ball.
  2. Now grease the rolling base and rolling pin with oil.
  3. Roll them into a round/square shape making them slightly thick than chapati.
  4. Further, spread a tsp of tamarind chutney leaving the sides.
  5. Spread the prepared masala stuffing leaving the sides.
  6. Now grease water on the sides to seal the ends while rolling.
  7. Slowly roll the dough very tightly, making sure there are no gaps. else while deep frying, bhakarwadi will fall apart.
  8. Further, cut the roll to 2 cm long or as desired.
  9. Press and flatten slightly. this helps layers and masala to be intact.
  10. Heat the oil on medium heat, and deep fry the rolls on low flame.
  11. Stir occasionally till they turn golden brown and crisp.
  12. Drain the bhakarwadi on kitchen towel to remove excess oil.
  13. Finally, serve bhakarwadi with masala tea or store in an airtight container once cooled completely for a month.
