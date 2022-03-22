Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Delicious Bhakarwadi
New Delhi: Bhakarwadi is a delicious sweet and spicy crispy Maharashtrian snack that is made with refined and gram flour dough spiral filled with a sweet-spicy mixture. Let’s take a look.
INGREDIENTS
For dough:
- 1 cup maida / plain flour
- 2 tbsp besan/gram flour
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- pinch hing / asafoetida
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 tbsp oil (hot)
- water for kneading
- for masala powder:
- ¼ cup dry coconut (sliced)
- 1 tsp cumin/jeera
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 1 tsp fennel / saunf
- 2 tsp sesame / til
- 1 tsp poppy seeds/khus khus
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
- Pinch hing / asafoetida
- ½ tsp amchur / dry mango powder
- 2 tsp sugar
- ½ tsp salt
Other ingredients:
- 2 tsp tamarind chutney
- Water (for greasing)
- Oil ( for frying)
INSTRUCTIONS
Dough preparation:
- Firstly, in a large bowl take 1 cup maida and 2 tbsp besan.
- Add ¼ tsp turmeric, pinch hing and ½ tsp salt. mix well.
- Now pour 2 tbsp hot oil and mix well.
- Crumble and mix well making sure the flour is moist and holds shape when pressed between fist.
- Add water as required and knead to a smooth and tight dough.
- Grease the dough with a tsp of oil. cover and rest for 20 minutes.
Masala stuffing preparation:
- Firstly, in a small blender take ¼ cup dry coconut. you can also use desiccated coconut.
- Add 1 tsp cumin, 1 tsp coriander seeds, 1 tsp fennel, 2 tsp sesame and 1 tsp poppy seeds.
- Further add ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chilli powder, pinch hing, ½ tsp aamchur, 2 tsp sugar and ½ tsp salt.
- Blend to slightly coarse powder without adding any water. keep aside.
Preparing bhakarwadi:
- Firstly, knead the dough slightly and pinch a large ball of dough. flatten them as you do with chapati ball.
- Now grease the rolling base and rolling pin with oil.
- Roll them into a round/square shape making them slightly thick than chapati.
- Further, spread a tsp of tamarind chutney leaving the sides.
- Spread the prepared masala stuffing leaving the sides.
- Now grease water on the sides to seal the ends while rolling.
- Slowly roll the dough very tightly, making sure there are no gaps. else while deep frying, bhakarwadi will fall apart.
- Further, cut the roll to 2 cm long or as desired.
- Press and flatten slightly. this helps layers and masala to be intact.
- Heat the oil on medium heat, and deep fry the rolls on low flame.
- Stir occasionally till they turn golden brown and crisp.
- Drain the bhakarwadi on kitchen towel to remove excess oil.
- Finally, serve bhakarwadi with masala tea or store in an airtight container once cooled completely for a month.