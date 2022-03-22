Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Delicious Bhakarwadi

New Delhi: Bhakarwadi is a delicious sweet and spicy crispy Maharashtrian snack that is made with refined and gram flour dough spiral filled with a sweet-spicy mixture. Let’s take a look.

INGREDIENTS

For dough:

1 cup maida / plain flour

2 tbsp besan/gram flour

¼ tsp turmeric

pinch hing / asafoetida

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp oil (hot)

water for kneading

for masala powder:

¼ cup dry coconut (sliced)

1 tsp cumin/jeera

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp fennel / saunf

2 tsp sesame / til

1 tsp poppy seeds/khus khus

¼ tsp turmeric

1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

Pinch hing / asafoetida

½ tsp amchur / dry mango powder

2 tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

Other ingredients:

2 tsp tamarind chutney

Water (for greasing)

Oil ( for frying)

INSTRUCTIONS

Dough preparation:

Firstly, in a large bowl take 1 cup maida and 2 tbsp besan. Add ¼ tsp turmeric, pinch hing and ½ tsp salt. mix well. Now pour 2 tbsp hot oil and mix well. Crumble and mix well making sure the flour is moist and holds shape when pressed between fist. Add water as required and knead to a smooth and tight dough. Grease the dough with a tsp of oil. cover and rest for 20 minutes.

Masala stuffing preparation:

Firstly, in a small blender take ¼ cup dry coconut. you can also use desiccated coconut. Add 1 tsp cumin, 1 tsp coriander seeds, 1 tsp fennel, 2 tsp sesame and 1 tsp poppy seeds. Further add ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chilli powder, pinch hing, ½ tsp aamchur, 2 tsp sugar and ½ tsp salt. Blend to slightly coarse powder without adding any water. keep aside.

Preparing bhakarwadi: