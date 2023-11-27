Police Issues Safety Advisory For Cuttack Bali Yatra

Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police has issued some advisories and instructions and requested the revelers to follow these for the safety and security at Cuttack Bali Yatra.

Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra, while talking to press, appealed to the visitors to refrain from wearing heavy costly ornaments to avoid snatching. Similarly, those who want to bring their children to the fair, they must keep their mobile number inside the children’s pocket so that parents can be contacted if children are get separated in the crowd.

The DCP advised the elderly persons to avoid visiting the ground during rush and peak hour.

Adequate forces have been mobilised to prevent any kind of untoward situation in the fairground.

As many as 25 aid posts have been set up and eight special teams have been deployed in the ground.

A total of 60 platoon police forces have been deployed on the ground. The entire fairground and the Ring Road connecting the venue will be under CCTV surveillance. Police personnel in plain clothes will also patrol to keep a watch on eve teasing, molestation, pickpocketing and snatching, the DCP said.

No heavy vehicles will be allowed on three main roads connecting the Bali Yatra ground. Visitors are requested to park their vehicles at designated parking lot.

Four wheelers can be parked at Bhuasuni field while Christian field is designated for all vehicles. Only two-wheelers are allowed for parking at Daya Ashram field and Karttikeswar Gada. Two/three/four wheelers can be parked at parking place in the opposition side of chief justice residence, the Commissionerate police stated through an advisory.

Police have also developed a mobile application ‘AMA BALIYATRA’ to provide real time traffic situation in the city and navigate designated parking places.