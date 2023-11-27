‘Deradicalize’ Palestine, will rebuild it: Elon Musk tells Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel: Elon Musk, during his visit to Israel, said he’d like to help rebuild Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war but it’s important to first “deradicalize” the Palestinian territories.

Musk, on Monday, was hosted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a tour of an Israeli kibbutz ravaged during the October 7 attack by Hamas. He was seen wearing a protective vest and escorted by security personnel.

A video of the meeting released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office showed the Tesla CEO in a protective vest and escorted by security personnel. He also took some pictures and videos of the devastation.

During the meeting, the two spoke about the war, the protests it has generated, Hamas and the Middle East. The Israeli Prime Minister said that he hoped Elon Musk would be involved in building a better future. The tech entrepreneur also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Benny Gantz, the country’s former defence minister, during his visit.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured Kibbutz Kfar Gaza this morning with Elon Musk. Prime Minister Netanyahu showed Musk the horrors of the massacre in the kibbutz from the events of October 7. Elon Musk heard from the Head of the Shaar HaNegev Council Yossi Keren and the representative of the IDF Spokesman Liad Diamond an overview of the massacre at the kibbutz,” the Israel Prime Minister’s Office wrote on X.