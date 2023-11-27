5T Chairman VK Pandian Reviews Srimandir Parikrama Project

Bhubaneswar: The 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian visited Puri Srimandir early in the morning today and reviewed the Parikrama project on the instructions of the Chief Minister.

He gave some suggestions to the devotees for smooth darshan the trinity. He reviewed the project from 5 am to 7 am gave necessary advice to the officials.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) gave a presentation at the temple office regarding the preparation for the smooth darshan of devotees. Pandian laid emphasis on efficient crowd management, facilitating hassle-free the darshan for the devotees.

He also instructed the officials to complete the Parikrama project on time.

The 5T chairman ordered to speed up the restoration work of various mutts and advised to engage more number of skilled artisans and workers to rebuild the mutts.

He directed to make adequate arrangements for parking of two-wheelers for the convenience of the servitors.

He directed to expedite landscaping work on the south, west and north sides of the Parikrama project and suggested to make it more attractive.

Pandian also suggested to finish the electrical works near the Meghanad Prachira soon. He ordered immediate relocation of various poles, wires.

Directing the officials to give importance on the preservation of the historic small temples and structures near the Meghanad prachira, Pandian prioritized removal of unnecessary constructions near overhead tanks to keep the road connected to the temple free of obstruction for the smooth passage of devotees.

He emphasized on the timely completion of effluent treatment plant, improvement of sanitation system.

During the review work, MLA Pranab Prakash Das, Puri Collector, IG, SP and officials of various executing agencies were present.