Police Arrests Brown Sugar Peddler in Balianta

Balianta: The Balianta Police on Thursday apprehended a man on charges of peddling brown sugar near Rang Bazar Bridge turning, Balianta, Bhubaneswar. The accused has been identified as Bijaya Kumar Mohapatra (27) alias Babali of Nanda Sahi, Khordha town in Khordha district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police patrolling team conducted a raid near Rang Bazar Bridge. The accused Babali was nabbed while he was on his way to sell illegal drugs. Upon investigation, he confessed to the crime.

The police recovered 30 grams of brown sugar from Babali and seized the drug along with a mobile phone and a Pulsar motorcycle. He was brought to the Balianta police station for further investigation and later forwarded to the court.

In an effort to curb illegal drug dealing, the police have issued a WhatsApp number – 7077798111 for the public to provide any information related to illegal drug trafficking.