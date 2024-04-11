Canada’s Justin Trudeau says this on Nijjar killing

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has raked up the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and claimed that his government stood up for Canadians. Justin Trudeau, who testified at a public inquiry looking into foreign interference in Canada’s electoral process said that his government was firm on the issue of protecting Canadians.

During a hearing of the foreign interference commission, which is headed by Quebec judge Marie-Josee Hogue, Justin Trudeau accused the previous Conservative government in the country of being “cosy” with the current Indian government, news agency ANI reported.

Justin Trudeau claimed that China tried to meddle in the last two Canadian elections but the results were not impacted and it was “improbable” Beijing preferred any one party over another.

In sworn testimony before a commission conducting a public inquiry into alleged foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 Canadian elections, Justin Trudeau answered questions about intelligence briefings he had received and asserted the elections were “free and fair.”

Trudeau set up the commission last year under pressure from opposition legislators unhappy about media reports on China’s possible role in the elections.