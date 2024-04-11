BJD Fields Lekhashree Samantsinghar From Balasore LS Seat; 9 More Assembly Candidates Named

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday released its fourth list of candidates for nine Assembly Constituencies and the remaining one Lok Sabha seat.
BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik announced the nomination of Lekhashree Samantsinghar as its MP candidate for Balasore Lok Sabha seat.
Here is the list of BJD’s 9 MLA Candidates:
Laxmipur – Prabhu Jani
Paradip – Gitanjali Routray
Sambalpur – Prasanna Acharya
Rairakhol – Rohit Pujari
Telkoi – Madhab Sardar
Talcher – Braja Kishore Pradhan
Narla – Manorama Mohanty
Baliguda – Chakramani Kanhar
Bhubaneswar Central – Ananta Narayan Jena
