BJD Fields Lekhashree Samantsinghar From Balasore LS Seat; 9 More Assembly Candidates Named

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday released its fourth list of candidates for nine Assembly Constituencies and the remaining one Lok Sabha seat.

BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik announced the nomination of Lekhashree Samantsinghar as its MP candidate for Balasore Lok Sabha seat.

Here is the list of BJD’s 9 MLA Candidates:

Laxmipur – Prabhu Jani

Paradip – Gitanjali Routray

Sambalpur – Prasanna Acharya

Rairakhol – Rohit Pujari

Telkoi – Madhab Sardar

Talcher – Braja Kishore Pradhan

Narla – Manorama Mohanty

Baliguda – Chakramani Kanhar

Bhubaneswar Central – Ananta Narayan Jena