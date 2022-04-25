PM urges people to take part in two quizzes on NaMo App

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to take part in two quizzes based on the 24th April ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on NaMo App.

Modi also shared the link to the quiz from where people can participate.

The Prime Minister tweeted; This time, there is not one but two quizzes based on yesterday’s #MannKiBaat on the NaMo App.

One of them is about the entire programme and the second one is on different museums of India. Do take part in both.