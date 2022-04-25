Summer 2022- Best cooling appliances to beat the heat

Worried about the rising summer temperature? While you cannot control the temperature outside your house, you can definitely keep your home cool by choosing smart range of home appliances easily available in the market. Let’s get you prepared to choose various electrical appliances that can help you beat the summer heat.

Here is a list of smart summer appliances to choose this summer season.

Touch of convenience with smart IOT enabled Air Conditioners

During summer season, the first thing you might do once you get back home from outside heatis switch on the AC. There are plethora of ACs available in the market that could suit your requirements,but the convenience of switching on the AC from anywhere easily through your mobile phone, and returning home to your desired room temperature is sheer bliss. Godrej Appliances smart range of Godrej Eon D series air conditioners comes with advanced cooling, air purification technology, IoT controls and differentiated aesthetics. The range of premium air conditioners provide smart controls such as wi-fi and voice enabled to tech savvy consumers, along with comfort and safety through anti viralUVCool technology and Nano Coated filtration, lower derating in harsh summers and much more.The Godrej EonD series air conditioners are available in White, Copper and Rose Gold colour options across ecommerce platforms as well as offline pan India stores.

Advanced Technology Refrigerators to keep fruits and vegetables fresh up to 30 days

Summer is the time we realise how important and essential is the function of the refrigerator in the kitchen. For refrigerators, we have noticed a trend of consumers looking at products with anti-bacterial features that have large storing space for fruits, vegetables, frozen snacks and ready-to-eat items. Moreover, people can now invest in colourful, sleek and aesthetic designs and customize their refrigerators as per their home interiors. Voltas Beko refrigerators with StoreFresh+™ Technologyis the perfect find for anyone who is looking to reduce runs to the grocery store. It locks in the freshness of your fruits and vegetables, keeping it fresh for up to 30 days. By minimising temperature fluctuations and keeping moisture levels steady, it keeps the food crisp and healthy. Voltas Beko offers high-end products in both, direct cooling and frost-free sub-segments. Prices range from Rs 18,990 for single-door fridges to Rs 99,990 for frost-free. In direct cooling (single-door), all products bearing BEE 4 Star & BEE 5-Star rating labels are luxury product offerings as they come with Neo FrostTM Dual Cooling, ProSmartTM Inverter Compressor, ActiveFresh Blue Light technology, which helps retain the freshness of the food stored, and with quick-freeze option for making ice super quick.

SyskaMaxair Deco SFD1100 Ceiling Fan

The Syska Ceiling Fan is one of the most elegant ceiling fans available in the market. This Syska fan will undoubtedly bring charm to your home’s décor, and its contemporary design and superior finish of corrosion-free paint are unrivalled in elegance. It has a blade sweep of 1200mm and has the ability to provide an air delivery of 210cmm. The broad blades of the fans help in producing higher air delivery. This fan features 380 RPM and has 75 watts of power consumption. It is dust-resistant, and the installation process is simple and straightforward. The fan is equipped with a powerful motor while at the same time ensuring a silent performance. The fan is priced at Rs. 2150/- and comes with a two-year warranty. The ceiling fan is available in three aesthetically pleasing colours namely white, ivory, and brown.

Goldmedal Electricals Insignia decorative ceiling fan

The elegant Insignia fan by Goldmedal Electricals is a smart way to beat the sweltering heat during the summer months. Insignia is an aerodynamically superior fan that offers outstanding airflow while being incredibly silent and efficient, thanks to its premium fittings. Aside from that, the fan has a striking design with a superior metallic paint finish and high-quality copper. The whisper-quiet ceiling fan comes in three fascinating colours that create an aesthetic ambiance!

Chimneys – An Indispensable accessories to modern modular kitchens

As we have stepped into summer and the hotness in the environment, food preparation can be a cumbersome activity, especially during this season when the atmosphere is hot and the heat from cooking becomes a significant pain point while working in the kitchen. The designing of a kitchen largely impacts the efficiency. Due to the mobile way of living the world have switched to freestanding kitchen units can be installed in any space as they are gaining popularity.

Smart, auto-clean chimneys like Godrej Interio’s Neo Smart Chimney offers a specialized cool draft design to ensure user comfort while they prepare food. It also has a special set of baffle filters, which can handle the regular Indian household cooking style which includes considerable use of masalas and frying.