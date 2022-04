Cuttack: The Odisha government on Monday made a reshuffle in different ranks of police officials.

As per the reshuffle made on basis of the decisions of the State Police Establishment Board, Bhawani Shankar Udgata has been posted as Additional SP Dhenkanal while Bidyut Panda has been posted as Additional SP Nayagarh and Krushna Prasad Patnaik has been posted as Cuttack Additional SP.

Other officials have been reshuffled as follows: