Alluri Sitarama Raju
National

PM To Unveil Legendary Freedom Fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju’s Statue Tomorrow

By Pragativadi News Service
35

New Delhi: All the arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhimavaram town in West Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The Prime Minister will participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter of legendary Alluri Seetharama Raju.

He will also unveil the 30 feet Bronze statue of Seetharama Raju on that day. The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering.

Pragativadi News Service 5909 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking