Man, his Nephew killed as bike hits roadside tree in Sambalpur’s Kuchinda

Kuchinda: A man and his nephew were killed in a motorcycle accident while travelling to Sola village near Jarabaga panchayat in Bamra block of Kuchinda sub-division in Sambalpur district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Kishan and his nephew Ranjit Kishan of Kusumdihi area.

According to reports, the duo was en route to Sola village on a motorcycle to watch Jatra (Opera). However, they lost balance and dashed the bike to a roadside tree near Sola high school under Gurundia police station limits.

Though both the victims were taken to Kuchinda hospital, doctors declared them “brought dead”. Later, police reached the hospital and seized the body for post-mortem.

The body of the deceased will be handed over to the family of the deceased after the autopsy on Monday, sources added.