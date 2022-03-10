PM Modi to visit Gujarat tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in his home state of Gujarat on Friday for a two-day visit a day after the results of assembly elections in five states will be announced. He will address a rally of panchayat members in Ahmedabad and conduct a road show.

Modi’s visit to Gujarat will follow the conclusion of the poll process in the five states that has been described as a virtual semi-final for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with implications on national politics and presidential elections.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief C R Paatil said Modi will hold the roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to the state party headquarters and 400,000 people will welcome him along the route.

Modi will also attend the convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University along with Union home minister Amit Shah, who will deliver the presidential address.

Paatil said Modi will also inaugurate a games event being organised at over 500 venues across the state.