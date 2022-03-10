Huge Cache Of Ganja Seized In Koraput, 4 Held

Koraput: A joint team of Machkund and Lamtaput police have seized around 100 Kg of ganja near Deulapada village here. Besides, four persons have also been arrested in connection with the case.

The identities of the accused persons were not known immediately.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials of Machkund and Lamtaput police station intercepted a car near Deulapada village and conducted a search. During the search, around 100 kg of ganja, estimated worth over Rs 10 lakh, was found in tightly sealed packs.

Following this, the accused persons were arrested and forwarded to court.

Later, one more sack of ganja was recovered from another car, which was intercepted on the spot. However, two persons present in the car managed to escape from the place.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway, said sources.