PM Modi to visit Bengaluru tomorrow; interact with ISRO scientists involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru on 26th August at around 7:15 AM.

PM Modi will reach Bengaluru immediately after returning from his visit to South Africa and Greece.

Prime Minister will meet and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He will also be briefed about the findings and progress in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.