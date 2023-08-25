Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend G20 summit in India in person: Kremlin

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the upcoming G20 Summit in India in September in person, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian media on Friday (Aug 25).

The G20 Summit will be held under India’s Presidency on September 9-10.

Peskov said due to the “special military operation” in Ukraine, Putin won’t be able to attend the event in person. He said that the format of the Russian leader’s participation would be determined later.

“No, the president has no such plans,” the official Tass news agency quoted the Kremlin spokesman as saying.

According to sources, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be attending the Summit representing Putin as he did in Bali, Indonesia during the last G20 Summit.

This week, President Putin attended the BRICS Summit, held in South Africa, via video conference. He was represented by Lavrov.