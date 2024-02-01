PM Modi to Unveil Three NH Projects In Odisha’s Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday is going to dedicate three transformative highway projects in Odisha for Rs. 2045 Crores, symbolizing a collective commitment towards fostering connectivity and economic prosperity.

These projects are the Four Laning of Biramitrapur to Brahmani Bypass End Section of NH-143, covering 24.100 kilometres for Rs. 679 Crores; the Four Laning of Brahmani Bypass End to Rajamunda Section of NH-143, spanning 47 kilometres with an investment of Rs.538 Crores in Sundargarh District and the Four Laning of Rimuli to Koida Section of NH-520, stretching across 41.710 kilometres, developed for Rs. 828 Crores, in Keonjhar district in the state of Odisha.

The highway sections of NH-143 from Biramitrapur to Brahmani Bypass and Brahmani Bypass End to Rajamunda include a significant 4-lane flyover at Vedvyas and a long-awaited 473 m long 6-lane major bridge over River Brahmani.

The project provides enhanced connectivity to the Rourkela Steel City, the industrial hub of the region, and Jharkhand State. It will contribute to reduced travel time, easing the movement of goods and people between the two states.

Additionally, it will facilitate smoother traffic flow to the District Headquarters and Jharsuguda Airport through the Biju Expressway (SH-10).

Four Laning of Rimuli to Koida Section of NH-520 is the lifeline connecting major iron mining areas operated by large industrial entities such as TATA Group, JSW, JSPL, Arcelor Mittal, Rungta Mines and SAIL Mines.

The highway will establish a vital connection between these mines and Rourkela which will not only enhance the efficiency of transporting minerals but also strengthen the bond between the mining towns and the industrial hub, fostering collaboration and growth.