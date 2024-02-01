IMD Predicts Light Rain, Fog In Several Odisha Districts For Next 2 Days

Bhubaneswar: Even as the mercury dropped significantly across Odisha giving respite from biting cold, the regional office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has predicted light rainfall in several districts during the next two days.

Light rainfall has occurred in one or two places in Balasore and some areas of north coastal Odisha, while dry weather prevailed over the rest districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog occurred in one or two places over the districts of Odisha with dense fog at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, and Cuttack.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha:

Day 1 (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 02.02.2024)

Light rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and north interior Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.02.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 03.02.2024)

Light rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.02.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 04.02.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.02.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 05.02.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 05.02.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 06.02.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.02.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 07.02.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.02.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 08.02.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.