PM Modi To Reply To No-Trust Motion In Lok Sabha Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion tabled by the Opposition in the Lower House of the Parliament. The motion was moved by the Opposition in an attempt to corner the Modi government on the issue of Manipur. The motion was admitted by Lok Sabha Speaker and was debated on Tuesday. The ruling National Democratic Alliance faces the no-confidence motion — although not a threat considering comfortable majority — again after Telugu Desam Party moved a similar motion in 2018.

Modi’s address comes just a day after reinstated Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke in the Parliament on the motion.

Rahul Gandhi, who spoke first, launched an all-out attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government over the Manipur violence. During his fiery speech in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi alleged that India had been murdered in Manipur.

“You are putting the entire country in flames. First, it was Manipur, now it is Haryana. You want to burn the whole country,” Gandhi said in his no-trust vote speech in Lok Sabha.

In a fierce attack on the BJP government, Rahul Gandhi said that India has been “murdered” in Manipur. “They killed India in Manipur. Not just Manipur but they killed India. Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur. They have murdered India in Manipur.”