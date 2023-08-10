Major fire breaks out at building in Bhubaneswar’s Nandan Vihar

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at a three-storeyed building near Nandan Vihar in Bhubaneswar on Thursday morning.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the fire started due to a short circuit.

According to available information, three persons, who were sleeping on the first floor of the private building first saw smoke coming out of AC at around 6 am.

On being informed, two fire services teams comprising 13 personnel were pressed into action to control the fire.

The three persons including a woman and children were rescued through the window with the help of a ladder. The health condition of the trio is stated to be stable.