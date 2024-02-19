PM Modi to lay foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth Rs 129 cr at CUO Koraput

Sunabeda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects including the Administrative Building at the Central University of Odisha, Koraput with a total project cost of Rs. 129 Crore on February 20, 2024, through Video Conference.

The event will also feature addresses by the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, along with other dignitaries.

Additionally, physical attendance from Member of Parliament of Kalahandi Constituency, Basant Kumar Panda and the Members of Legislative Assembly of Odisha, who will join and grace the program at the Central University of Odisha campus in Sunabeda.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi and Faculty Members, Officers, Staff and Students of the University will be present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will remotely inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects at Centrally Funded Higher Educational Institutions under the Department of Higher Education on 20 February 2024. In this regard, the Central University of Odisha organised the programme in its campus.