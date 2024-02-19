Mystery Shrouds Death Of Woman, Minor Son In Ganjam Village

Berhampur: The dead body of a woman and her minor son was recovered from their house at Chudialanji village under Jarada police station limits of Ganjam district. The deceased are identified as D. Nilaveni and her 7-year-old son D. Rithik.

According to sources, some neighbours noticed their house locked from the inside for a long time since this morning and later found the mother-son duo lying in an unconscious state inside the room.

On intimation, Jarada police reached the scene and seized the bodies for post-mortem. Soon after, a scientific team along with sniffer dogs reached the spot and conducted an investigation.

Sources said Nilaveni’s husband works in Dubai and the couple had two sons. While one son was staying in the hostel, the younger one was staying with her mother. Due to frequent family quarrels, Nilaveni was staying separate from her in-laws’s house.

On learning about the unfortunate incident, Nilaveni’s father lodged a written complaint with the Jarada police station. However, the actual cause behind the death of the woman and her son remains a mystery.

On being asked, Berhampur SP, Saravana Vivek M said that the cause of the death will come to the fore after the autopsy report arrives.