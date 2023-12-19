PM Modi speaks to Netanyahu on Israel-Hamas conflict

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the Prime Minister of Israel, H.E. Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu.

PM Netanyahu briefed the Prime Minister on the recent developments in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The two leaders shared concerns regarding the safety of maritime traffic.

Prime Minister reiterated the need for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population and emphasized an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including the release of all hostages, through dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.