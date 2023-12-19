World Odia Language Conference To Be Held In Bhubaneswar In Feb 2024

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Heritage Cabinet, in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, today decided to organise the first “World Odia Language Conference” in the state capital, Bhubaneswar for three days in February 2024.

According to the decision taken in the cabinet meeting held on 26.12.2017, today the Heritage Cabinet has decided to organise the World Odia Language Conference at the state, national and international levels as well.

Linguists and researchers of national and international repute will be invited to address the thematic sessions of the conference. Students from all over the state will be widely involved. Special attention will be given to the youth for the adoption of the Odia language. Educational institutes/universities will organise their programs during this conference.

This “World Odia Language Conference” will speed up the propagation, dissemination and research work of Odia language in the state, and abroad.

After the decision of the Heritage Cabinet meeting, Minister for Tourism, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Ashwini Kumar Patra, Chief Secretary PK Jena and Odia LL & C Dept Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sujatha R. Karthikeyan provided detailed information to the media at a presser here today.