BMC Goes Tough On Illegal Advts; Pan Masala Company Fined Rs 5L In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Acting tough against illegal advertisements being put up across the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started imposing hefty fines and lodging police complaints against those found violating the rules and defacing the city walls.

Today, the civic body imposed a penalty of Rs Five Lakhs and lodged an FIR against “Vimal Pan Masala-IRC Village” for erecting an unauthorised gate with the advertisement in the Saheed Nagar area.

The BMC also imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 each & lodged FIRs against “Genix Fertility Care”, “Annapurna Tent House”, and “Jaydev Academy” for pasting unauthorized posters and banners on city walls and utility poles.