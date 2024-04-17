PM Modi, President Murmu & Odisha CM Extend Greetings On Ram Navami

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday extended their greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami, which is celebrated as Lord Ram’s birthday.

Extending his greetings, PM Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said Ayodhya is in ‘unparalleled joy’ to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ram today.

“This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today Ayodhya is in an unparalleled joy in this celebration of Ram Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have got the privilege of celebrating Ram Navami in Ayodhya in this manner,” the PM wrote.

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu greeted the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami and sent her greetings to all fellow citizens.

In a message, the President of India wrote: “Ram Navami, celebrated on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Shri Ram, guides us on the path of truth and righteousness. Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram is an ideal of humility, fortitude and bravery. Lord Shri Ram set the highest standards of selfless service, friendship and unwavering commitment. The festival of Ram Navami is also an opportunity to reflect on our eternal values. Let us imbibe the values of Lord Shri Ram and pledge to build a nation where, in line with the concept of Ram Rajya, every person lives with dignity and the stream of development continues to flow in everyone’s life”.

Wishing Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lso extended his greeting via Twitter and wrote, “My heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of Holy Shri Ram Nivvi. May every life be blessed with the blessings of Lord Shriram”