Gold price soars to all time high, crosses Rs 74,000 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in Odisha has touched an all-time high due to the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. On Wednesday, the gold price crossed Rs 74,000 per 10 grams for 24 Carat for the first time in Bhubaneswar.

The exact price per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold has increased by Rs 980 per gram and reached Rs 74,130 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

Similarly, the price of 22 Carat gold per 10 grams has reached around Rs 68,000. Now it costs Rs 67, 950 per 10 grams with an increase of Rs 900.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per kilogram has reached Rs 90,500 with an increase of Rs 1,000.