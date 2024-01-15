PM Modi Holds Phone Call With Russian President Putin, Talks About Roadmap For Future Initiatives

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders agreed to develop a roadmap for future initiatives to further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders reviewed progress on several issues of bilateral cooperation in follow-up to recent high-level exchanges between the two countries.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. PM Modi conveyed his best wishes for Russia’s Presidency of BRICS in 2024 and assured India’s full support.

India has become one of Russia’s core economic partners since the West in 2022 imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.