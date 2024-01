Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Monday appointed four new Constituency Observers for the Puri district.

According to an official press release of the BJD, Pramod Samal has been appointed as Constituency Oberserver for Satyabadi and Brahmagiri Assembly Constituencies, Kashinath Rana for Puri and Kakatpur, Pratap Chandra Mallik for Pipili and Bhupesh Chandra Pradhan for Nimapara.