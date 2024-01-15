DGCA Issues SOP Amid Fog-Induced Flight Delays

New Delhi: In response to the increasing number of flight delays and cancellations due to fog-related disruptions at airports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) onMonday issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Monday. The aviation watchdog has instructed airlines to provide accurate real-time information regarding delays and enhance the sensitization of staff at airports to communicate effectively with passengers, news agency PTI reported.

The DGCA emphasised the importance of airlines publishing timely information about flight delays and ensuring that staff at airports continuously guide and inform passengers facing disruptions. The SOPs also recommend that, in anticipation of significant delays due to prevalent fog season and adverse weather conditions, airlines may consider canceling flights in advance to prevent airport congestion and alleviate passenger inconvenience, PTI’s report mentioned.

The issuance of SOPs comes in the wake of fog-induced disruptions at various airports, including Delhi airport, causing inconvenience to passengers. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the efforts being made by all stakeholders to minimize fog-related disruptions in flight operations. He stated, “All stakeholders are working round-the-clock to minimise fog-related impact and passenger inconvenience.”