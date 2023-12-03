BTS gets SPECIAL mention in Michael Jackson documentary Thriller 40

Seoul: BTS, the Korean boy band, got a special mention in Michael Jackson’s documentary, Thriller 40. The documentary of the legendary pop star was released on the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackon and traces the impact of his music on new artists, including BTS.

The clip of BTS’ special mention in Thriller 40 is viral and fans couldn’t stop themselves from celebrating this milestone. In the viral clip, Michael Jackson’s choreography is being compared with BTS’. The segment of the documentary mentioned, “Every move they do is all Michael Jackson.”

Soon after the video went viral, fans flooded social media with reactions and applauded BTS. One fan wrote, “So proud of them!! This is amazing.” Yet another fan wrote, “I learned a lot about BTS and MJ’s influence on them. Great.””BTS doing big things,” wrote the third one.