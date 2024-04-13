Air India Flights Avoid Iranian Airspace Amid Rising Tensions In West Asia

New Delhi: Air India flights have begun avoiding Iranian airspace amid soaring Middle East tensions as warnings grew of retaliation for Israeli strike on Iran’s embassy in Damascus earlier this month, sources said today.

A London-bound Air India flight took longer route to avoid Iranian airspace this morning, tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

All Air India flights bound for Europe could now take upto two hours longer to reach the destination, sources said.

Air India flights to the Middle East, however, will not be impacted as they fly South of Iranian airspace.

The ‘shadow war’ between the two Middle Eastern countries heated up when an Israeli airstrike hit the Iran consulate in Damascus on April 1, killing seven people, including two generals.

US and other intelligence assessments have said the retaliation could come as soon as Sunday. The unprecedented attack could trigger an all-out regional war.