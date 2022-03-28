PM Modi Congratulates Dr. Pramod Sawant, His Council Of Ministers On Taking Oath

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Dr. Pramod Sawant and his Council of Ministers on taking oath as the Chief Minister and Ministers of Goa.

The Prime Minister expressed his confidence that entire team will deliver good governance to the people of Goa.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Congratulations to @DrPramodPSawant Ji and all others who took oath in Goa today. I am confident this entire team will deliver good governance to the people of Goa and build on the pro-people work done in the last decade.”

<>

Congratulations to @DrPramodPSawant Ji and all others who took oath in Goa today. I am confident this entire team will deliver good governance to the people of Goa and build on the pro-people work done in the last decade. pic.twitter.com/s5zMyjPyVt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2022

</>