Celebrate This Gudi Padwa With BIBA’s Vibrant New Collection

New Delhi: Maharashtrian New Year or popularly called Gudi Padwa is right around the corner. While everyone is already gearing up to celebrate the festival along with the family and to enjoy authentic Maharashtrian delicacies, it is also the perfect time to flaunt your ethnic side. This Gudi Padwa own a special festive look with BIBA’s latest Summer Spring Collection.

The collection is crafted out of comfortable fabrics exemplifying gorgeous, floral, and feminine summer prints to sashay the season around in. Springs and summers are all about splashes of beautiful color. BIBA’s latest collection is a unique combination of contemporary yet traditional designs which are bold and graceful, casual, and classic at the same time. The new range highlights perfect styles for all occasions. The collection comprises Anarkali suit sets in floral print, tunic pant sets, indie dresses, coord sets, kaftan Kurtis and many more. BIBA has played with fun-filled design patterns, prints, eye-catching color palette to retain the vibrancy of the season in its collection.

This festive season Biba also has for you a rich and lustrous collection of Anarkalis, suit sets, and sarees having a signature touch of renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal. The collection is a whimsical presentation of floral print, traditional embroidery, gold thread work, and modern foil print on classic silhouettes. With this collection, you can make your Gudi Padwa celebration more amazing. BIBA is helping you with a guide to look your traditional best at this festival.

To help you flaunt a chic yet traditional look this season, here are some of the top looks from BIBA’s latest collection:

Floral Mania

Look refreshing in this ravishing sea-green suit set. It is made from viscose. The kurta has a straight fit with a round neckline and three forth sleeves. The floral print and mirrorwork add beauty to the set. Complete your look with multicolored striped salwar bottoms and a matching dupatta.

Sea Green Viscose Straight Suit Set: INR 5,995

Mustard Fun

Do justice to your ethnic attire with this classy and elegant mustard cotton silk straight suit set crafted with premium quality soft cotton silk fabric, it is designed to always keep you at comfort and the fabric is extremely soft on the skin. Team this set with a beautiful set of jhumkas and embellished juttis to get your best traditional look at this Gudi Padwa.

Mustard Cotton Silk Straight Suit Set: INR 9,950

Ethnic with a twist

Elevate your ethnic wardrobe this season with this bright yellow viscose cotton flared suit set. It features fit kurta with floral embroidery, round neck and three forth sleeves. Pair with the off-white flared skirt and dupatta for a stunning look.

Yellow Viscose Cotton Straight Suit Set: INR 7.,995

Dusky Blush

Flaunt this stunning dusky pink suit set on a special function from our range. It is made from art silk and features sequin detailing. The kurta has a straight fit and features a round neckline with elbow length sleeves. Complete your look with matching straight pants and dupatta.

Dusky Pink Art Silk Straight Suit Set: INR 5,995

Traditional Jewellery

Amp up your accessories game with this mint green and pink necklace set from BIBA’s Timless Jewels collection. Flaunt your distinct style statement by wearing this necklace and earring. Pair this stunning design with an ethnic dress.

Mint and Pink Necklace Set: INR 2,299

Gift it to your loved ones!

Gifting this yellow silk unstitched dress material from Biba will put a big smile on your loved one’s face. It is tailored to sartorial perfection from premium quality fabric and provides a soft and soothing touch against the skin. It’s a captivating choice because of its unique design. It can be stitched to your specifications. The top, bottom, and dupatta are all 2.5 metres long.

Yellow Silk Unstitched Suit Set: INR 5,299