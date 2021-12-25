PM Modi Announces Vaccine For 15 To 18 Year Olds From Jan 3

New Delhi: In a sudden address to the nation on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will start vaccinating children between the ages of 15 to 18 from January 3 next year.

The Prime Minister said that as people prepare to welcome the new year with hope and celebration, it’s also a time to be careful as the highly contagious Omicron variant is rapidly pushing up Covid infections.

“Vaccination for children in the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022. The older population of the country, who are already suffering from any disease, 60+ people with comorbidities, after discussion with the doctors, they will get a precaution dose, from Jan 10, 2022,” he announced.

He appealed to the people not to panic but be careful and alert. “Use masks and wash hands regularly,” he said.

“Covid isn’t past us yet. Being careful is very important. Please don’t spread rumours and fake news and we have to stay alert to dodge those. We have run the largest vaccination drive and we want to work to make it better. We have to strengthen the country against Covid,” he said.