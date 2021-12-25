Goods Train Hits Elephant Herd In Khurda; Three Jumbos Injured

Nirakarpur/Tangi: As many as three elephants have been reportedly injured after being hit by a goods train near Bhusandapur railway station in Khurda on Saturday.

According to reports, the accident took place at around 8 pm when a herd of about 20 elephants was crossing the railway tracks near Bhusandapur level crossing.

Reportedly, the personnel of Tangi Forest Division have reached the spot and keep a close watch on the movement of elephants.

Forest department personnel said that the elephant herd has been moving inside Bhusandapur forest and during the night hours they usually move to nearby agricultural fields in search of food.