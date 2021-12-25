Nandankanan Sees Footfall Of 20K Tourist On Christmas

Barang: A total of 20,013 tourists visited Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar on Christmas, informed the NZP authorities on Saturday.

While Nandankanan witnessed thousands of tourists of all age groups thronging in large numbers to get a feel of the natural environment, 1,049 tourists visited the Botanical Garden, the authorities said, adding that despite favourable weather conditions the footfall of tourists remains less than previous years.

NZP authorities have said that on the 31st of December 2021 and 1st of January, 2022, the Botanical Garden will not entertain picnics for groups.

With the onset of winter, visitors from many parts of India and abroad flock to tourist and picnic spots in Odisha and the Nandankanan Zoological Park is one such sought after destination during the holiday season. However, with the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19, the tourist places are seeing a huge drop in visitors.