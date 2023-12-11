Plus II Girl Student Ends Life By Setting Self Ablaze In Ganjam

Asika: A teenage girl student committed suicide by pouring petrol on her body inside her house at Bhetanai village under Asika block in Ganjam district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Anita Goud, a plus II first-year student of Balipadar College.

As per reports, Anita killed herself when no one was at home. She died on the spot after being burnt.

The Kotinda police on being informed reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. The reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained.