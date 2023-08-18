Playing Wasim was a special experience indeed: Parvin Dabas on his character in Made In Heaven Season 2

Parvin Dabas is one of the most talented and handsome personalities around. It has been a busy schedule indeed for the talented actor and entrepreneur. On one hand, he was occupied with the inaugural season of his venture ‘Pro Panja League’ and on the other hand, he also had a special release in Made In Heaven Season 2. Dabas plays the role of Wasim in the show and his character and the performance has received quite a bit of love and affection from the audience. Right from his screen presence to his charming persona, fans are going gaga watching the show.

Reacting to all the love that he’s receiving for his role in the same, he shares, “Well, playing Wasim was a special experience indeed. The biggest reason why I said yes to this project was because I am a big admirer of both Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. They are both new-age filmmakers and they understand the pulse of the audience to good effect. My role was very nuanced and challenging on many levels. However, having a nice director helps and that’s where I must credit Alankrita Shrivastava for the same. I am so glad that the audience has enjoyed watching me in this avatar. This was quite different and I am glad I stood up to the expectations. Really grateful for all the love, the amazing DMs and messages that I have been receiving for the same. There’s a lot more to come soon. Stay tuned.”

On a scale of 1-10, how much would you all be rating Parvin’s brilliant performance in ‘Made In Heaven Season 2’? Let us know your views in the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates.

