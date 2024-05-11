TVF wins huge at e4m Play Awards! Took home 19 awards in various categories!

Seems like, TVF (The Viral Fever) has truly got no stop. The content creators have truly changed the dynamics of the content industry with their compelling, relatable, and interesting shows. TVF is one of the biggest content creators who has delivered entertaining shows across the languages with their shows being adopted by other languages. While TVF shows have been garnering immense love from the audience, they also took over the event at the e4m Play Awards by taking home 19 awards in various categories.

TVF won the big one at the e4m Play Awards. Magnificently, TVF took home 19 Awards in different categories. In Best Series in Various Categories, TVF won awards for Best Web Series (Telugu), Hostel Days, Best Web Series (Marathi)- Shantit Kranti S2, Best Drama Show on Web/OTT Platform – Yeh Meri Family S2, Best Comedy Show on Web/OTT Platform – Permanent Roommates S3, Best Comedy Show on Web/OTT Platform – Who’s your gynac?. Branded contents (Humorously Yours S3), Best Viral Video – Office Animal | Trauma. In the category of Best Performances, TVF won awards for Male-Regional – Abhay Mahajan (Shantit Kranti S2), Child Actor – Hetal Gada (Yeh Meri Family S2), Male-Regional – Lalit Prabhakar (Shantit Kranti S2), Male-Regional – Alok Rajwade (Shantit Kranti S2). In the category of Best Actor, TVF took home the award for a Comic Role (Male) – Vipul Goyal (Humorously Yours S3), Best Actor female – Juhi Parmar, Yeh Meri Family S2, Best Actor in Comic Role male, Gagan Arora college romance S4, Best performance child actor – Anngad Raaj Yeh Meri Family S2, Best Writer (Film/Web series) – Deepesh Sumitra, Jagadish. In the category of Best Couple Jodi, TVF took home awards for Nidhi Singh & Sumeet Vyas, Permanent Roommates S3.

Well, it is worth saying, that TVF has no competition when it comes to creating successful shows. Keeping up the spree, TVF has created a stir among the audience as they are coming up with the next seasons of their most loved shows Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak in 2024. Meanwhile, we can just relish the content coming from TVF.